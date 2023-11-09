The clash between Atlético de Madrid and Villarreal promises to be an intense tactical duel. Both teams, known for their defensive solidity and quality in the midfield, will look to secure crucial points in the table. The skill of the forwards and the strategy of the coaches add excitement to this unmissable confrontation. An exciting Pacheta vs Simeone is coming.
City: Madrid Spain
Stadium: Civitas Metropolitan
Date: Sunday, November 12
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 1:00 p.m. in Mexico, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina
|
Rival
|
Results
|
Competition
|
Celtic
|
6-0V
|
UCL
|
The Palms
|
2-1D
|
The league
|
Alavés
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
Celtic
|
2-2
|
UCL
|
Celta Vigo
|
0-3V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Maccabi Haifa
|
–
|
UEL
|
Athletic Club
|
2-3D
|
The league
|
Chiclana CF
|
0-5V
|
The league
|
Grenade
|
2-3V
|
The league
|
Alavés
|
1-1
|
The league
Atlético de Madrid faces a number of challenges due to injuries to several key players. Memphis Depay is absent, Thomas Lemar is out with an Achilles injury, Reinildo is not yet ready after his cruciate injury, and Vitolo will not return until the end of January due to a torn cruciate ligament. These absences represent a significant challenge for the team.
There are four Villarreal players who will not be for this league match. Pacheta will not be able to count on Coquelin as he suffers from a torn cruciate ligament, with Denis Suárez who has thigh problems, Yéremy Pino who suffers a hamstring injury or with Pedraza, who arrives as a doubt for this match. Gerard Moreno and Juan Foyth are doubts for the clash.
Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Molina, Savic, Witsel, Hermoso, Lino; Saúl, Koke, Llorente; Griezmann, Morata
Villarreal: Pepe Reina; Kiko Femenía, Matteo Gabbia, Aissa Mandi; Alberto Moreno; Morales, Manu Trigueros, Capoue, Dani Parejo, Álex Baena; Sorloth
Atlético de Madrid 2-0 Villarreal
