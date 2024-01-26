With the momentum of having secured their place in the Copa del Rey semi-finals, Atlético de Madrid faces Valencia in an exciting duel on Sunday. Anticipation grows as the colchoneros look to maintain their momentum in the league. This preliminary analysis examines the strengths, strategies and possible challenges that could define this crucial matchup for both teams.
Information about the match Atlético de Madrid vs. Valencia
City: Madrid
Stadium: Civitas Metropolitan
Date: January 28
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Jesus Gil Manzano
VAR: Alejandro J. Hernandez Hernandez
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs. Valencia on television in Spain?
Movistar+
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs. Valencia on television in Argentina?
ESPN Star+
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs. Valencia on television in Mexico?
SKY Sports
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs. Valencia on television in the United States?
To be confirmed
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Seville
|
1-0V
|
Copa del Rey
|
Grenade
|
0-1V
|
The league
|
real Madrid
|
4-2V
|
Copa del Rey
|
real Madrid
|
5-3D
|
Spain Supercup
|
lugo
|
1-3V
|
Copa del Rey
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Athletic
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Celtic
|
1-3D
|
Copa del Rey
|
Cadiz
|
1-4V
|
The league
|
Cartagena
|
1-2V
|
Copa del Rey
|
Villarreal
|
3-1V
|
The league
Both teams have some injuries of importance for the match. Atlético is carrying Lemar's injury from months ago, and in recent games they have added the injury to Cesar Azpilicueta, whom they will not be able to count on. Sergi Canós and André Almeida are the players that Baraja will not be able to count on.
Atlético de Madrid: Jan Oblak, Jose Gimenez, Axel Witsel, Mario Hermoso, Marcos Llorente, Saúl, Koke, Ivan Vasiljevic, Samu Lino, Griezmann and Morata.
Valencia: Mamardashvili; Correia, Mosquera, Gabriel Paulista, Gayá; Pepelu, Javi Guerra, Fran Pérez, Vázquez; Diego López, Hugo Duro.
Atlético de Madrid 2-2 Valencia
#Atlético #Madrid #Valencia #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply