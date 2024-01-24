Stadium: Civitas Metropolitan Date: January 25 Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico Referee: Jesus Gil Manzano VAR: Alejandro J. Hernandez Hernandez

For its part, Sevilla has significant injuries to Dodi Lukebakio and Nemanja Gudelj, players who were essential for the Sevillian team, and also, although in the background of importance but which was adding a lot, the injury to Kike Salas.