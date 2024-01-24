Atlético de Madrid, in great shape, fourth in the league and awaiting Inter Milan in the Champions League, is also having a great season in the Copa del Rey, where it has just eliminated Real Madrid itself. On the other hand, on the other side, an injured Sevilla that has not been found for two seasons, was swept by a Girona in the best season of its life by 5 goals to 1, and in the Copa del Rey, it has passed the rounds, but not without suffer against teams that should be far below them by level and squad. Here are the data from the previous cup match:
Information about the match Atlético de Madrid vs. Seville
City: Madrid
Stadium: Civitas Metropolitan
Date: January 25
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Jesus Gil Manzano
VAR: Alejandro J. Hernandez Hernandez
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs. Seville on television in Spain?
Movistar+
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs. Seville on television in Argentina?
ESPN Star+
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs. Seville on television in Mexico?
SKY Sports
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs. Seville on television in the United States?
To be confirmed
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Grenade
|
0-1 victory
|
The league
|
real Madrid
|
4–2 victory
|
Copa del Rey
|
real Madrid
|
Defeat 5–3
|
Spain Supercup
|
lugo
|
Victory 1-3
|
Copa del Rey
|
Girona
|
Defeat 4-3
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Girona
|
Defeat 5-1
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
Victory 1-3
|
Copa del Rey
|
Alavés
|
Defeat 2-3
|
The league
|
Ferrol Racing
|
Victory 1-2
|
Copa del Rey
|
Athletic
|
Defeat 0-2
|
The league
Both teams have some injuries of importance for the match. Atlético is carrying Lemar's injury from months ago, and in recent games they have added the injury to Cesar Azpilicueta, whom they will not be able to count on.
For its part, Sevilla has significant injuries to Dodi Lukebakio and Nemanja Gudelj, players who were essential for the Sevillian team, and also, although in the background of importance but which was adding a lot, the injury to Kike Salas.
Atlético de Madrid: Jan Oblak, Jose Gimenez, Axel Witsel, Mario Hermoso, Marcos Llorente, Saúl, Koke, Ivan Vasiljevic, Samu Lino, Griezmann and Morata.
Seville: Orjan Nyland, Loic Bade, Sergio Ramos, Marcao, Juanlu, Boubakary Soumare, Ivan Rakitic, Adria Pedrosa, Suso, Isaac Romero and Lucas Ocampos.
Atlético de Madrid 3-1 Sevilla. The Seville team arrives at a very bad moment of the season on a personal level to face one of the teams that, on the contrary, is better off reaching this event, and even more so after beating Real Madrid in the previous cup round.
