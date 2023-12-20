This Saturday, December 23, we will have a match between Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla, in which the fourth day of the Spanish championship will end. The match was postponed at the time due to weather reasons.
Atleti comes into the clash after dropping two points against Getafe in injury time, while at Sevilla, Quique Sánchez Flores made his debut on the bench with a win against Granada. This will be the last game of 2023 for both teams.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match that will face Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla:
In which stadium is Atlético de Madrid vs Sevilla played?
City: Madrid Spain
Stadium: Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium
Date: Saturday December 23
Schedule: 16:15 in Spain, 12:15 in Argentina and 09:15 in Mexico
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs Sevilla on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs Sevilla on television in Argentina?
ESPN
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs Sevilla on television in Mexico?
Sky or Blue To GO
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs Sevilla on television in the United States?
ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Getafe
|
3-3E
|
The league
|
Athletic
|
0-2D
|
The league
|
lazio
|
2-0V
|
UCL
|
Almeria
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
FC Barcelona
|
1-0 D
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Grenade
|
0-3V
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
0-3D
|
The league
|
Lens
|
2-1D
|
UCL
|
Majorca
|
1-0 D
|
The league
|
Astorga
|
0-2V
|
Copa del Rey
After all the injuries that Atlético de Madrid has suffered this season, they will only have two absences for this European competition match. The team trained by Cholo Simeone will not be able to count on Thomas Lemar for this match because he suffers a ruptured Achilles tendon, nor will Pablo Barrios be there, with a meniscus injury. To these losses is added that of Savic due to sanction
On the other hand, Quique Sánchez Flores' team will have a large number of players who will not be able to be present in this match. The players who will miss this match are Jesús Navas, Fernando, Erik Lamela, Acuña, Mariano, Joan Jordán, Nyjland, Lukebakio, Sow Löic Badé and Nianzou.
Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Giménez, Witsel, Hermoso; Nahuel Molina, Koke, Marcos Llorente, De Paul, Samuel Lino; Griezmann, Morata
Seville: Dmitrovic; Juanlu, Sergio Ramos, Gudelj, Adriá Pedrosa, Kike Salas; Soumaré, Rakitic, Óliver Torres; In Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos
Atlético de Madrid 2-1 Seville
