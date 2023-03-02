Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla meet this Saturday, March 4, at the Wanda Metropolitano in a league match in which the locals are serious candidates to win.
The bad moment of Real Sociedad means that if the colchoneros achieve at least one more point than the Basques, they will be ahead of them in the standings. Sevilla, meanwhile, is two points from relegation, but can boast of having improved a lot in recent months.
Next, all the information of the party:
City: Madrid
Stadium: Wanda Metropolitan
Day and time: Saturday March 4. 9:00 p.m. Spain, 2:00 p.m. Mexico, 5:00 p.m. Argentina
Referee: not available
VAR: not available
TV channels: LaLiga TV on Movistar+
Live streaming: Movistar Plus (website)
TV channels: ESPN
Live streaming: Star+
TV channels: ESPN Mexico
Live streaming: Star+
The team led by Diego Pablo Simeone comes from getting a point in the derby against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu after drawing 1-1. For this match he will not be able to count on several players: Nahuel Molina and Angel Correa are suspended; the former from Udinese for accumulating cards, and Correa for the expulsion he suffered in the Madrid derby in the dubious action with Antonio Rüdiger.
Due to injury they will miss the game; Rodrigo de Paul, who suffers a muscle injury, Sergio Reguilón who continues with his thigh problems, and Reinildo who tore his cruciate ligament in the Bernabeu match and will not be available again until early September.
Atleti have just completed a good match against the meringues, and it is that they have not lost in the league since January 8 against FC Barcelona, in a match in which they did not even deserve to do so.
Sevilla has just lost at home against Osasuna in what we can already describe as one of the funniest games of the season. Even so, he accumulates a positive streak if we compare it with what happened in the first round.
Sampaoli has given the team a facelift but still continues to play with fire with relegation very close with seven teams involved.
They will not be able to be present at the match: Fernando, as a result of the red card he saw in the last game, and several players due to injury: Tecatito Corona, Marcao, Karim Rekik, Papu Gomez and Loïc Badé.
Oblak, Molina, Savic, Giménez, Hermoso, Barrios, Koke, Llorente, Lemar, Griezmann and Morata
Bono, Nianzou, Gudelj, Acuña, Navas, Bryan Gil, Rakitic, Gueye, Torres, Lamedla and En-Nesyri
In 90min we bet on a close game but we see the mattresses with many options to take the three points.
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Seville
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Atlético #Madrid #Sevilla #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #lineups #prognosis
Leave a Reply