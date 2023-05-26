The third place in LaLiga is still at stake. After the puncture of Atlético de Madrid against Español in the week-to-week matchday, right now there is a five-point difference between the two teams with six at stake.
That is to say, Real Sociedad has mathematical possibilities of being able to take third place and be a participant in the Spanish Super Cup. To do this, they will need to win at the Cívitas Metropolitano and wait for Atlético to lose on the last day. Here we show you everything you need to know about the meeting:
In which stadium is Atlético de Madrid vs Real Sociedad played?
City: Madrid
Stadium: Metropolitan Civitas
Date: Sunday May 28
Hours: 7:00 p.m. in Spain, 2:00 p.m. in Argentina and 12:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs Real Soceidad on television in Spain?
TV channel: DAZN
Live stream: DAZN
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs Real Soceidad on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
Live stream: Star+
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs Real Soceidad on television in Mexico?
TV channel: TNT Sports
Live stream: HBO Max
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs Real Soceidad on television in the US?
Television channel: ESPN Sports
Live stream: fuboTV
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs Real Soceidad on television in Colombia?
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
What radio stations can you follow?
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be Youtube from El Chiringuito de Jugones, Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope, Cadena SER, Onda Cero…
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Spanish
|
3-3
|
The league
|
Elche
|
3-0V
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
1-0 D
|
The league
|
Cadiz
|
5-1V
|
The league
|
Valladolid
|
2-5V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Almeria
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Barcelona
|
1-2V
|
The league
|
Girona
|
2-2
|
The league
|
real Madrid
|
2-0V
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
0-2V
|
The league
|
Atletico Madrid
|
X
|
Real society
|
2
|
2
|
1
Injured at Atlético de Madrid
Simeone has a plague of injuries. The following footballers will not be available: Oblak, Llorente, Depay, Reinildo and Lemar
Injured at Real Sociedad
Sheriff this weekend will have the already confirmed withdrawal of David Silva, in addition to those of Merquelanz and Sadiq
possible alignments
Atletico Madrid: Grbic, Gímenez, Witsel, Hermoso, Molina, Carrasco, Koke, Da Paul, Saúl, Griezmann, Correa
Real society: Remiro, Eloustondo, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Rico, Zubimendi, Merino, Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea, Sorloth
90min forecast
Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Sociedad
