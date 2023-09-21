Real Madrid returns to the fray in LaLiga led by Jude Bellingham to face Atlético Madrid and seek the sextet of consecutive victories. Ancelotti’s team is the leader and the only one that has achieved full victories so far. The rojiblancos currently occupy seventh place with seven points in their locker, although it must be remembered that they have one less game since the duel against Sevilla was postponed at the time.
Below we show you everything you need to know in the run-up to this match, which will undoubtedly be the most exciting of the day, at least in the run-up.
In which stadium is Atlético-Real Madrid played?
Date: Sunday September 24
Place: Madrid Spain
Stadium: Metropolitan Cívitas
Hour: 9:00 p.m. (Spain), 2:00 p.m. (Colombia), 4:00 p.m. (Argentina), 1:00 p.m. (Mexico).
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid?
You can see the game through the signal Movistar+ (Spain), HBO Max (Mexico), C.B.S. (USA), ESPN/Star+ (Argentina, Colombia, South America and Central America).
More news about LaLiga
What is the latest news from Atlético Madrid?
In the draw against Lazio for the Champions League as a visitor, where victory escaped them in the last minute and to make matters worse with a headed goal from the rival goalkeeper, Axel Witsel was injured in the “Cholo” team.
What is the latest news from Real Madrid?
Real Madrid debuted in the 2023/24 Champions League with a victory over Unión Berlin in injury time thanks to Jude Bellingham’s solitary goal.
Injured
Atletico Madrid: The “Cholo” infirmary is full of midfielders. Barrios and Witsel will be examined. Koke is the one with the best chance of returning, although he still trains apart from the group. De Paul is unlikely to make it to Sunday and Lemar is not expected until late next year. A bleak outlook to face one of the most important games of each season.
Real Madrid: Ancelotti also has several absences for the derby. In addition to Carvajal, Militao, Ara Guler, Courtois and Vinicius remain in the infirmary.
Forecast
Real Madrid will win, although not without suffering. 2 to 1.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Atlético #Madrid #Real #Madrid #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply