After the Spanish Super Cup clash, where Real Madrid won in extra time after two comebacks during the first 90 minutes, they meet again, this time at the home of those who lost in Arabia, the Atlético de Madrid field, to see each other the faces in less than a week. Real Madrid, which these days will face Atlético twice and FC Barcelona once, a very demanding schedule. Here all the news and information ahead of the Copa del Rey match:
Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid match information
City: Madrid
Stadium: Metropolitan Cívitas
Date: Thursday January 18
Schedule: 9:30 p.m. in Spain, 4:30 p.m. in Argentina, 2:30 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Spain?
The 1 TVE
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Argentina?
To be confirmed
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Mexico?
To be confirmed
How can you watch Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid on television in the United States?
To be confirmed
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
FC Barcelona
|
4-1 victory
|
Spain Supercup
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
Victory 5-3
|
Spain Supercup
|
Arandine
|
3-1 victory
|
Copa del Rey
|
Majorca
|
1-0 victory
|
The league
|
Alavés
|
0-1 victory
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
real Madrid
|
Defeat 5-3
|
Spain Supercup
|
lugo
|
3-1 victory
|
Copa del Rey
|
Girona
|
Defeat 4-3
|
The league
|
Seville
|
1-0 victory
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
3-3 draw
|
The league
Real Madrid: Courtois, Militao and Alaba with torn cruciate ligaments, Lucas Vázquez with a thigh injury.
Atlético de Madrid: Lemar with a ruptured Achilles tendon, Pablo Barrios with a meniscus injury.
Real Madrid: Lunin, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Valverde, Kroos, Modric, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius.
Atlético de Madrid: Oblak, Nahuel Molina, Giménez, Witsel, Hermoso, Lino, Koke, De Paul, Llorente, Griezmann, Morata.
Atlético de Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid. Real Madrid, which may arrive having won the first title of the season, is in great physical condition and despite being in a rival field, we consider it has enough options to beat the eternal rival in the capital again.
