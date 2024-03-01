Matchday 27 of LaLiga brings us a great game between two great Spanish football teams. Both arrive with different dynamics, but it is clear that in a match like this statistics are left aside and what matters is what happens on the field. For its part, Atlético de Madrid comes to this match in a complicated situation, having just been eliminated from the Copa del Rey in a resounding way by Athletic Club, and with only one victory in the last five games, so it needs to recover its sensations and They have the obligation to win if they do not want to distance themselves further from the teams that lead the table.
On the other hand, Real Betis beat Athletic Club in their last league game, although they were eliminated from European competitions in a surprising way, something that was quite a hard blow for the Green and White fans. Thus, already focused on the domestic competition, they are sixth in the standings, and aspire for more, so we will see what Manuel Pellegrini's men are capable of.
City: Madrid
Stadium: Wanda Metropolitano
Date: Sunday March 3
Schedule: 16:15 in Spain, 12:15 in Argentina, 9:15 in Mexico
Referee: César Soto Grado
VAR: Santiago Jaime Latre
Movistar Laliga TV, Movistar+
DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO
Skyy HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Athletic Club
|
3-0 D
|
Copa del Rey
|
Almeria
|
2-2
|
The league
|
Inter de Milan
|
1-0 D
|
Champions League
|
The Palms
|
5-0V
|
The league
|
Seville
|
1-0 D
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Athletic Club
|
3-1V
|
The league
|
Dinamo Zagreb
|
1-1
|
Conference League
|
Alavés
|
0-0
|
The league
|
Dinamo Zagreb
|
0-1D
|
Conference League
|
Cadiz
|
0-2V
|
The league
Atlético de Madrid: Marcos Paulo and Vitolo due to a torn cruciate ligament
Real Betis: Marc Bartra with an Achilles tendon injury, Dani Pérez with a torn cruciate ligament, Ayoze, Abner, Rubial and Altimira with an ankle injury, Isco with a muscle injury in the femoral biceps, Bakambu with foot problems, Nabil Fekir with a broken nose. Guido Rodríguez, Marc Roca and Miranda will be doubtful.
Atlético de Madrid: Oblak, Nahuel Molina, Savic, Witsel, Reinildo, Lino, De Paul, Koke, Barrios, Griezmann, Morata.
Real Betis: Rui Silva, Sabaly, Pezzella, Riad, Miranda, Cardoso, Guido Rodríguez, Chimy Ávila, Fornals, Abde, William José.
Atlético de Madrid 3-1 Real Betis
