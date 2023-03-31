Real Betis Balompié visits the Cívitas Metropolitano this Sunday to face Atlético de Madrid in a clash that could be crucial for the future of LaLiga. Cholo Simeone’s men are third in the standings with 51 points, while the Andalusian team comes in fifth with 45. A defeat for Pellegrini could greatly complicate his stay in Europe for next season.
Here we leave you everything you need to know about the game:
City: Madrid
Stadium: Metropolitan Civitas
Day and time: Sunday April 2, 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico, 5:00 p.m. Argentina.
Referee: Juan Martinez Munuera
VAR: Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
TV channels: DAZN
Live streaming: DAZN
TV channels: ESPN
Live streaming: Star+
TV channels: ESPN Mexico
Live streaming: Star+
In Spain you can follow the game on all these radio stations: Cadena SER, Cadena Cope, Onda Cero, RNE, Radio Marca and Youtube del Chiringuito de Jugones.
Simeone will not be able to count on Memphis Depay, who has been injured in this national team break with the Netherlands. In addition, neither Reguilón nor Reinildo, who is out of season, will be available.
Betis arrives with a plague of casualties for a match as important as this. Guardado and Canales arrive suspended and neither Abner, nor Cruz, nor Felipe, nor Fekir, who is out of season, will be available due to injury.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Valencia
|
3-0V
|
The league
|
Girona
|
0-1V
|
The league
|
Seville
|
6-1V
|
The league
|
real Madrid
|
1-1E
|
The league
|
Athletic Club
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Majorca
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Manchester Utd
|
0-1D
|
europa league
|
villarreal
|
1-1
|
The league
|
Manchester Utd
|
4-1D
|
europa league
|
real Madrid
|
0-0E
|
The league
|
ATHLETIC MADRID
|
TIE
|
BETIS
|
4
|
1
|
0
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Betis
