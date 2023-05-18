Follow Atlético de Madrid in the race for second place in the classification table in the highest Spanish competition. Already knowing FC Barcelona as champion, the intention and motivation of “Los Colchoneros” will be purely economic and also not to face any unwanted rival in Europe.
In which stadium is Atlético de Madrid vs. Osasuna played?
City: Madrid
Stadium: Metropolitan Civitas Stadium
Date: sunday may 21
Match time: 4:15 p.m. in Spain, 11:15 a.m. in Argentina and 8:15 a.m. in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs. Osasuna on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN
Live stream: Movistar+
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs. Osasuna on television in Argentina?
Television channel: To be confirmed
live streaming: To be confirmed
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs. Osasuna on television in Mexico?
Television channel:Sky HD
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs. Osasuna on television in the United States?
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: fuboTV
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs. Osasuna on television in Colombia?
Television channel: to confirm
Live stream: to confirm
Radio stations to follow the game in Spain
It can be followed through the main stations in the country Radio Marca, Cadena COPE, Cadena SER, Onda Cero and National Radio.
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
Elche
|
Loss: 1-0
|
The league
|
Cadiz
|
Win: 5-1
|
The league
|
Valladolid
|
Win: 2-5
|
The league
|
Majorca
|
Win: 3-1
|
The league
|
Barcelona
|
Loss: 1-0
|
The league
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
Almeria
|
Win: 3-1
|
The league
|
real Madrid
|
Loss: 2-1
|
Copa del Rey
|
Barcelona
|
Loss: 1-0
|
The league
|
Real society
|
Loss: 2-0
|
The league
|
Cadiz
|
Win: 1-0
|
The league
Injuries at Atlético de Madrid
The injured reported for this match are:
reinildo
Marcos Llorente
savic
Injuries at Osasuna
The injured reported for this match are:
Darko Brasanac
Nacho Vidal
possible alignments
Atletico Madrid: Grbic, Witsel, Giménez, Hermoso, Molina, De Paul, Koke, Lemar, Carrasco, Griezmann, Correa
Osasuna: Fernández, Peña, Aridane, García, Sánchez, Moncayola, Torró, Oroz, Barja, Budimir, Abdé
90min forecast
Atletico Madrid 4-1 Osasuna
