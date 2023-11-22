The clash between Atlético de Madrid and Mallorca promises to be an intense tactical duel. Both teams, known for their defensive solidity and quality in the midfield, will look to secure crucial points in the table. Mallorca is not going through a good streak. The skill of the forwards and the strategy of the coaches add excitement to this unmissable confrontation. An exciting Aguirre vs Simeone is coming.
City: Madrid Spain
Stadium: Civitas Metropolitan
Date: Saturday, November 25
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 1:00 p.m. in Mexico, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina
Movistar LaLiga
SkyHD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
ESPN, fuboTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Villarreal
|
3-1V
|
The league
|
Celtic
|
6-0V
|
UCL
|
The Palms
|
2-1D
|
The league
|
Alavés
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
Celtic
|
2-2
|
UCL
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Boavista
|
4-1V
|
Friendly
|
Betis
|
2-0 D
|
The league
|
Boiro
|
0-4V
|
Copa del Rey
|
Getafe
|
0-0
|
The league
|
Real society
|
1-0 D
|
The league
Atlético de Madrid faces a number of challenges due to injuries to several key players. Memphis Depay is absent, Thomas Lemar is out with an Achilles injury, Reinildo is not yet ready after his cruciate injury, and Vitolo will not return until the end of January due to a torn cruciate ligament. These absences represent a significant challenge for the team.
Muriqi, Darder and Jaume Costa are the players that Javier Aguirre will not be able to count on in Saturday’s duel.
Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Molina, Savic, Witsel, Hermoso, Lino; Saúl, Koke, Llorente; Griezmann, Morata
RCD Mallorca: Rajkovic; Maffeo, Valjent, Nastasic, Van Der Heyden, Toni Lato; Dani Rodríguez, Omar Mascarell, Manu Morlanes, Samú Costa; larin
Atlético de Madrid 2-0 Mallorca
