Atlético de Madrid returns to the pitch this Wednesday after the puncture at the Camp Nou. They arrived with one of the best streaks and as one of the most in-form teams in LaLiga, but they could not break down Ter Stegen’s wall and lost 1-0. Simeone and his men already have their sights set on Mallorca.
Here is everything you need to know about the game:
City: Madrid
Stadium: Metropolitan Civitas
Date: Wednesday April 26
Schedule: 7:30 p.m. in Spain, 2:30 p.m. in Argentina and 11:30 a.m. in Mexico
Referee: Polished Santana
VAR: Jaime Latré
Television channel: DAZN
live streaming:DAZN
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: TNT Sports
live streaming: HBO Max
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming: fuboTV
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be Youtube from El Chiringuito de Jugones, Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope, Cadena SER, Onda Cero…
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
FC Barcelona
|
1-0 D
|
The league
|
Almeria
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
Besiktas
|
2-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Vallecano Ray
|
1-2V
|
The league
|
Betis
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Getafe
|
3-1V
|
The league
|
Celtic
|
0-1V
|
The league
|
Valladolid
|
3-3 E
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
0-0E
|
The league
|
Betis
|
1-0 D
|
The league
Diego Pablo Simeone will not be able to count on Memphis Depay in this match, who was injured in the last national team break, or Reinildo, who is out for the season due to the cruciate ligament. He won’t play until next year.
Neither Giovanni González, nor Agustinsson, nor Nastasic will be available for this meeting. They are expected to return to the group in early-mid May.
Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Hermoso, Gimenez, Savic, Koke, De Paul, Lemar, Molina, Carrasco, Griezmann, Morata
Majorca: Rajkovic, Sanchez, Valjent, Raillo, Dennis, Maffeo, Morlanes, de Galarreta, Lee, Muriqui, Ndiaye
Atletico Madrid 3-1 Majorca
