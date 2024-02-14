Atlético de Madrid will have to face Las Palmas this round, a club that already managed to steal the three points in the first round match, on this 25th round. The Canaries, ranked eighth in LaLiga, still dream of reaching European positions, while the rojiblancos cannot fail if they want to maintain fourth place.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Atlético de Madrid and Las Palmas
Atlético de Madrid vs Las Palmas match information
City: Madrid
Stadium: Metropolitan Cívitas
Date: Saturday February 17
Schedule: 14:00 in Spain, 10:00 in Argentina, 08:30 in Mexico
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
How can Atlético de Madrid vs Las Palmas be seen on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can Atlético de Madrid vs Las Palmas be seen on television in Argentina?
ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
How can Atlético de Madrid vs Las Palmas be seen on television in Mexico?
Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can Atlético de Madrid vs Las Palmas be seen on television in the United States?
ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Seville
|
1-0 D
|
The league
|
Athletic
|
1-0 D
|
Copa del Rey
|
real Madrid
|
1-1E
|
The league
|
Vallecano Ray
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
Valencia
|
2-0V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Valencia
|
2-0V
|
The league
|
Grenade
|
1-1E
|
The league
|
real Madrid
|
1-2D
|
The league
|
Viking Stavanger
|
0-2D
|
Friendly
|
Vallecano Ray
|
0-2V
|
The league
Atlético de Madrid: Lemar with a ruptured Achilles tendon, Marcos Paulo with cruciate ligament surgery, Azpilicueta with a meniscus injury, Giménez with a thigh muscle injury. Morata due to a sprained knee
The Palms: Benito Ramírez due to tendon injury. Aarón Escandell for red card
Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Gabriel Paulista, Witsel, Mario Hermoso, Samuel Lino, Llorente; Pablo Barrios, Koke, De Paul; Griezmann, Correa
The Palms: Valles; Álex Suárez, Coco, Mika Mármol, Cardona; Marvin Park, Javi Muñoz, Perrone, Kirian, Munir; Sandra
Atlético de Madrid 2-1 The Palms
