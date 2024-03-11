Second leg match of the Champions League round of 16 between Inter Milan and Atlético de Madrid. Both teams arrive with different dynamics, although both have great enthusiasm to advance in this important competition. For its part, the team led by Simone Inzaghi is having a great campaign, leading Serie A and with very in tune players, such as Lautaro Martínez, who has 26 goals scored, so it will surely be a great danger for the mattress defense. .
On the other hand, Cholo Simeone's team has just lost against Cádiz in low hours, and the dynamics are not the best, although they are alive in several competitions, and this could be a good time to turn the situation around. Qualifying for the Champions League quarterfinals would be a new and necessary joy for its people.
Match information
City: Madrid Spain
Stadium: Metropolitan Cívitas
Date: wednesday March 13th
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Szymon Marciniak
VAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski
How can you watch Inter Milan vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Spain?
Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
How can Inter Milan vs Atlético de Madrid be seen on television in Argentina?
Star+, ESPN
How can you watch Inter Milan vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Mexico?
TNT Go, HBO Max, TNT Sports
How can Inter Milan vs Atlético de Madrid be seen on television in the United States?
Paramount+, Univision NOW, ViX, CBS Sports Network, Galavision
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Bologna
|
0-1 victory
|
A series
|
Genoa
|
2-1 victory
|
A series
|
Atalanta
|
4-0 victory
|
A series
|
Lecce
|
Victory 0-4
|
A series
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
1-0 victory
|
Champions League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Cadiz
|
Defeat 2-0
|
The league
|
Betis
|
2-1 victory
|
The league
|
Athletic
|
Defeat 3-0
|
Spanish Cup
|
Almeria
|
2-2 draw
|
The league
|
Inter de Milan
|
Defeat 1-0
|
Champions League
Inter de Milan: Square with an Achilles tendon injury.
Atlético de Madrid: Lemar due to a torn Achilles tendon, Marcos Paulo due to a torn cruciate ligament, Azpilicueta due to a torn external meniscus.
Inter de Milan: Summer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martínez
Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Gabriel, Witsel, Hermoso, Lino; De Paul, Koke, Barrios; Morata, Griezmann
Atlético de Madrid 1-1 Inter Milan.
