This day we will have a Madrid derby in which Atlético de Madrid will face a Getafe that arrives in good dynamics
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Atlético de Madrid and Getafe:
In which stadium is Atlético de Madrid vs Getafe played?
City: Madrid, Spain
Stadium: Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium
Date: Tuesday, December 19
Time: 9:30 p.m. in Spain, 5:30 p.m. in Argentina and 2:30 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs Getafe on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs Getafe on television in Argentina?
ESPN
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs Getafe on television in Mexico?
Sky or Blue To Go
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs Getafe on television in the United States?
ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Bilbao
|
2-0 D
|
The league
|
lazio
|
2-0V
|
UCL
|
Almeria
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
FC Barcelona
|
1-0 D
|
The league
|
Feyenoord
|
1-3V
|
UCL
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Seville
|
0-3V
|
The league
|
Valencia
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Atzeneta
|
1-2V
|
Copa del Rey
|
The Palms
|
2-0 D
|
The league
|
Almeria
|
2-1V
|
The league
After all the injuries that Atlético de Madrid has suffered this season, they will only have two absences for this European competition match. The team trained by Cholo Simeone will not be able to count on Thomas Lemar for this match because he suffers a ruptured Achilles tendon, nor will Pablo Barrios be there, with a meniscus injury.
On the part of the blue team there will be two casualties for this match. The players who will miss this match are: Enes Ünal and Arambarri.
Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Giménez, Witsel, Mario Hermoso, Nahuel Molina, Samuel Lino; Marcos Llorente, De Paul, Koke; Griezmann, Morata
Getafe: David Soria; Diego Rico, Álvarez, Djené, Juan Iglesias; Mata, Luis Milla, Maksimovic, Greenwood; Latasa, Mayoral
Atlético de Madrid 1-1 Getafe
#Atlético #Madrid #Getafe #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply