Atlético de Madrid receives this Sunday the leader, FC Barcelona. The rojiblancos are facing their last chance to get closer to those above, while the Catalans will play under the pressure of maintaining their lead knowing the result at the Bernábeu.
The match promises to be high, as the clashes between the blaugranas and colchoneros have been, although both teams come with some doubts. Atlético de Madrid won their respective matches after returning from the break, although their football is still too flat, while Barça drew and will not be able to count on Lewandowski for the match.
Channel: Movistar LaLiga in Spain, ESPN 3 and Star + in Argentina and Sky HD and Blue To Go Video Everywhere in Mexico.
Atletico Madrid: 2 wins
Tie: 2 draws
FC Barcelona: 1 wins
Atletico Madrid: VDEDV
FC Barcelona: VVVVE
Atlético de Madrid has found salvation in youth player Pablo Barrios. The rojiblancos have been stagnant in the game for some time and the young athletic player has burst in with energy and with clear ideas to revolutionize the rojiblancos’ football. He has won the title in two games and should start against Barça. Besides, today there has been a meeting to decide the future of Joao Félix, who for the moment is still in Madrid and could play this match.
Oblak; Nahuel Miranda, Gimenez, Savic, Reinildo, Carrasco; Barrios, Koke, Llorente; Griezmann, Morata.
The TAD finally confirmed the sanction of Lewandowski and will not be able to face Atlético de Madrid after the expulsion in Pamplona and his gestures. The culés arrive after a tough match against Intercity, which had to last until extra time, so some footballers have a large load of minutes. Nor will Jordi Alba be available, who was sent off against Espanyol the previous day, so Balde is expected to play.
Ter Stegen; Koundé, Araujo, Eric García, Balde; De Jong, Pedri, Gavi; Raphinha, Dembele, Ansu Fati.
