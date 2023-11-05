The showdown between Atlético Madrid and Celtic is an exciting clash of titans that promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats. In this match preview, we will analyze the strengths and strategies of both teams, as well as the keys that could determine the result in this exciting football match.
City: Madrid Spain
Stadium: Civitas Metropolitan
Date: Tuesday, November 7
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 1:00 p.m. in Mexico, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina
Movistar Champions League
To be confirmed
SkyHD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
ESPN, fuboTV
For more news about the Champions League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
The Palms
|
2-1D
|
The league
|
Alavés
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
Celtic
|
2-2
|
UCL
|
Celta Vigo
|
0-3V
|
The league
|
Real society
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Ross County
|
0-3V
|
Scotland league
|
St. Mirren
|
2-1V
|
Scotland league
|
hibernian
|
0-0
|
Scotland league
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
2-2
|
UCL
|
Heart of Midlothian
|
1-4V
|
Scotland league
Atlético de Madrid faces a number of challenges due to injuries to several key players. Memphis Depay is absent, Samuel Lino will miss almost the entire month of November, Thomas Lemar is out with an Achilles injury, Reinildo is not yet ready after his cruciate injury, and Vitolo will not return until the end of January due to to a torn cruciate ligament. These absences represent a significant challenge for the team.
Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Molina, Savic, Witsel, Hermoso, Riquelme; Saúl, Koke, Llorente; Griezmann, Morata
Celtic: Hart, Liam Scales, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Greg Taylor, Alistair Johnston, Callum McGregor, Matt O’Riley, Hatate, Luis Palma, Daizen Maeda, Furuhashi
Atlético de Madrid 3-1 Celtic
#Atlético #Madrid #Celtic #Glasgow #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast