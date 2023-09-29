On the eighth day of LaLiga, the Wanda Metropolitano stadium is preparing to host an exciting confrontation between Atlético de Madrid and Cádiz. The colchoneros, immersed in their search to stay at the top of the table, will face a Cádiz that seeks to surprise and climb positions in this exciting league. Intensity and strategy will be at play, promising a match full of emotions and high-quality football.
Where is Atlético de Madrid vs Cádiz played?
City: Madrid Spain
Stadium: Civitas Metropolitan
Date: Sunday, October 1
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 1:00 p.m. in Mexico, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs Cádiz on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs Cádiz on television in Argentina?
To be confirmed
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs Cádiz on television in Mexico?
SkyHD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs Cádiz on television in the United States?
ESPN, fuboTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Osasuna
|
0-2V
|
The league
|
real Madrid
|
3-1V
|
The league
|
lazio
|
1-1
|
UCL
|
Valencia
|
3-0 D
|
The league
|
Vallecano Ray
|
0-7V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Vallecano Ray
|
0-0
|
The league
|
Betis
|
1-1
|
The league
|
Athletic Club
|
3-0 D
|
The league
|
Villarreal
|
3-1V
|
The league
|
Almeria
|
1-1
|
The league
Atlético Madrid faces challenges in its key team. Pablo Barrios and Thomas Lemar suffer injuries in midfield, weakening distribution and control. Memphis Depay is also injured up front until mid-September. On defense, Soyuncu will not be available until the middle of the month, affecting defensive solidity. In addition, Reinildo and Vitolo have serious injuries to the cruciate ligament, affecting both defense and attack.
Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Molina, Savić, Giménez or Galán, Hermoso; Koke, Llorente, Saúl, Samuel Lino; Griezmann, Morata.
Cadiz: Ledesma; Iza Carcelén, Fali, Luis Hernández, Javi Hernández; Nephew, Rubén Alcaraz, Fede San Emeterio, Darwin Machís; Roger Martí, Chris Ramos
Atlético de Madrid 3-1 Cádiz
