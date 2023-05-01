Atlético de Madrid is one of the most fit teams in LaLiga. Simeone’s men have picked up cruising speed and are sweeping every field they set foot on, except the Camp Nou where Barcelona sentenced the domestic competition. Matchday 33 of LaLiga will be played during the week. Here is everything you need to know about the game:
In which stadium is Atlético de Madrid vs Cádiz played?
City: Madrid
Stadium: Metropolitan Civitas
Date: Wednesday May 3
Schedule: 22:00 in Spain, 17:00 in Argentina and 15:00 in Mexico
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs Cádiz on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN
live streaming:DAZN
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs Cádiz on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs Cádiz on television in Mexico?
Television channel: TNT Sports
live streaming: HBO Max
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs Cádiz on television in the United States?
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming: fuboTV
How can you watch Atlético de Madrid vs Cádiz on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
What radio stations can you follow?
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be Youtube from El Chiringuito de Jugones, Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope, Cadena SER, Onda Cero…
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Valladolid
|
2-5V
|
The league
|
Majorca
|
3-1V
|
The league
|
Barcelona
|
1-0 D
|
The league
|
Almeria
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
Besiktas
|
2-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Valencia
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
0-1D
|
The league
|
Spanish
|
0-0E
|
The league
|
real Madrid
|
0-2D
|
The league
|
Betis
|
0-2V
|
The league
|
Atletico Madrid
|
Tie
|
Cadiz
|
3
|
1
|
1
Which players are injured at Atlético de Madrid?
Oblak, Marcos Llorente, Reinildo and Savic
Which players are injured in Cádiz?
Ocampo, Cala, Ander, Zaldua and Roger
What is the possible alignment of Atlético?
Grbic, Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso, Molina, Carrasco, Lemar, Koke, De Paul, Morata and Griezmann
What is the possible alignment of Cádiz?
Ledesma, Parra, Hernández, Fali, Espino, Alejo, Emeterio, Escalante, Nephew, Ramos and Guardiola
What is the 90min forecast?
Atletico Madrid 3-1 Cadiz
