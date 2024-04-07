Atlético de Madrid, after reaching the quarterfinals of the Champions League, will have to face Borussia Dortmund in their stadium in a match that they will try to get the tie back on track.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this meeting between colchoneros and Germans
Match information
City: Madrid
Stadium: Metropolitan Cívitas
Date: Wednesday April 10
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
How can Atlético de Madrid vs Borussia be seen on television in Spain?
Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
How can Atlético de Madrid vs Borussia be seen on television in Argentina?
Star+, ESPN
How can Atlético de Madrid vs Borussia be seen on television in Mexico?
TNT Go, HBO Max, TNT Sports
How can Atlético de Madrid vs Borussia be seen on television in the United States?
Paramount+, Univision NOW, ViX, CBS Sports Network, Galavision
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Villarreal
|
1-2V
|
The league
|
Barcelona
|
0-3D
|
The league
|
Inter de Milan
|
2 (3-2) 2 D
|
UCL
|
Cadiz
|
2-0 D
|
The league
|
Betis
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Stuttgart
|
0-1D
|
Bundesliga
|
Bayern Munich
|
0-2V
|
Bundesliga
|
Eintracht
|
3-1V
|
Bundesliga
|
PSV
|
2-0V
|
UCL
|
Werder Bremen
|
1-2V
|
Bundesliga
Atlético de Madrid: Memphis will be out for unknown reasons while Mario Hermoso will be a doubt due to a muscle injury.
Borussia: Bensebaini due to knee problems and Donyell Malen due to hip injury
Atlético de Madrid 1-0 Borussia
#Atlético #Madrid #Borussia #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups
