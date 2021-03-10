Atlético de Madrid, led by coach Diego Simeone and with Rosario striker Ángel Correa as the starter, will receive Athletic Bilbao, in a pending match of the 18th. date of the League of Spain that keeps him as leader.

The game will be played from 3 pm (Argentina time) at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in the Spanish capital and will be broadcast by DirecTV Sports.

Atlético de Madrid has 59 points and will have the possibility of stretching the advantage over Barcelona (56) and Real Madrid (54).

Set Mattress who directs the Cholo Simeone is going through his worst moment since the start of the League, to the point that he won one of the last five games (2-0 to Villarreal), fell in another two (he lost only three in the whole season) and comes from equaling in the classic against Real Madrid.