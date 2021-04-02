Madrid (AFP)

Competition rages in the last meters of the Spanish Football League, as leaders Atletico Madrid go on a perilous journey to Seville fourth on Sunday, while Barcelona II and Real Madrid III wait for a “minus step” from “Rojiblancos” to narrow the difference, when they face two easy confrontations. On paper, before the “El Clasico” between them, as the first will host Valladolid on Monday, and the second Eibar tomorrow “Saturday” in the “Stage 29” competitions.

The “Rojiblancos” team, the leader with 66 points, and the “breathless” behind their first title since 2014, no longer have the luxury of wasting points in the “La Liga”, especially after their empty-handed exit from the Champions League competition, by losing the final price to Chelsea, in total. The two matches 0-3, realizing that the specter of the Catalan and Royal club is haunting him.

Argentine coach Diego Simeone’s men will test their desire to win the league at Ramon Sanchez Pisjoen Stadium in Seville, with a record of 20 wins, compared to only two defeats and 6 draws in 28 matches so far.

Atletico is seeking to repeat its victory over the Andalusian club, after dropping it in the first leg with two clean goals, knowing that it has not lost to it since January 2018.

Doubts are raised about the readiness of the Portuguese capital club striker Joao Felix, who withdrew from his country’s match against Luxembourg at the international window due to injury, as Koke and the Uruguayan duo Luis Suarez, and the top scorer with 19 goals, will bear the burden of attack, especially after the difficult victory over Alaves 1 Zero before the international stop.

On the other hand, Sevilla, the European League champion, seeks to consolidate its fourth place (55 points) to qualify next season for the UEFA Champions League competition, as it is 10 points away from Real Sociedad V, and is focused on the final of the local cup tomorrow «Saturday» Postponed from last season, which he joined with Athletic Bilbao in the Basque derby.

The performance of Julien Lopetje’s men declined in the past months, as they left the semi-finals of the domestic cup against Barcelona, ​​who compensated for losing two clean goals in one go to a three-goal victory, and from the price of the most prestigious European competition final against Borussia Dortmund, the German «lost at home 3-2, back and tied 2- 2 forth ».

On the other hand, Barcelona will receive the runners-up, 4 points ahead of Atletico, Valladolid, who is in the sixteenth place, as he can count on the brilliance of his star and captain Lionel Messi and his French striker Antoine Griezmann, who seemed to have regained something of his luster in the international window by shaking the net in the two matches of the «Roosters» »Against Ukraine and Bosnia, after he had scored in his last two matches with the Catalan club shirt.

Barcelona is armed against its guest by not losing any La Liga match since the beginning of 2021, where it won 12 out of 13, to tighten the screws on Atletico, who squandered a lot of points in this period.

Barcelona faces Valladolid and his eyes on his perilous journey to play “El Clasico” against Real on the 11th of this month, “Stage 30”, a match that will be decisive in the race for the title.

The Dutch “Barca” coach Ronald Koeman must find solutions to the dilemma of the threat lying in wait for Messi, the top scorer with 23 goals and his compatriot, Franky de Jong, after each of them has so far received four yellow cards, while the fifth means suspension for one match that will be during the summit in front of Los Blancos. .

Messi and de Jong formed an explosive duo inside the green rectangle, where the “flea” scored 19 goals since January 2021, and benefited from the postponement of the South American qualifiers due to travel restrictions to obtain more comfort, unlike de Jong, who played his country’s national team matches during the international window after he started He feels stable in his performance under the management of his compatriot Koeman, by pushing him more towards the opponents’ goal, as he compensated for the absence of Gerard Pique and Uruguayan Ronald Araujo in defense due to injury.

Some ask the following question: Should the participation of Messi and de Jong be risked before the expected “El Clasico”? While Barcelona hopes to continue its winning streak, achieve its sixth successive victory in the league, and not waste any point to catch up with Atletico.

Valladolid has to beware of the Blaugrana attack, who scored 10 goals in their last two matches. Real Sociedad won half a dozen of goals in the 6-1 victory in “Stage 28”, and before that with a quadruple against Huesca 4-1.

For his part, Real Madrid will receive the third “60”, who is 6 points behind his archenemy, Eibar in 18th place tomorrow, Saturday, and in turn will depend on the efficiency of his French scorer Karim Benzema, “17 goals”, in his search for a third successive victory in the league after Elche. 2-1 and Celta Figo 3-1, and the fourth in a row in various competitions before its European victory against Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The victory over Eibar will give Los Blancos a moral boost before the upcoming El Clasico against Barcelona, ​​especially since the men of French coach Zinedine Zidane have won eight of their last ten matches in various competitions, in a record free of defeat during this series.

Eibar, who is struggling to stay in the limelight league, can benefit from the fact that Real Madrid, despite having the best league record for a team outside its home, has fallen three times at home.

The Madrid club misses the efforts of its captain Sergio Ramos, who fell into the trap of injury again due to pressures with his country at the international window, knowing that he had just recovered from a knee injury, as a result of which he underwent surgery and remained out of the stadiums for a period of two months.