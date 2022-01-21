Cholo Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid is at stake for much more than the three points this weekend against Valencia, credibility is at stake, especially its coach. They have not won a game since the cup match against Majadahonda. They drew against Villarreal, lost in the semifinals of the Super Cup against Bilbao and lost in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey against Real Sociedad.
MEETING INFORMATION
When will the match be played? The match will take place next Saturday, January 22 at 9:00 p.m. (Spain) 2:00 p.m. (Mexico) 4:00 p.m. (Argentina)
Where will the match be played? The meeting will take place at the Wanda Metropolitano with a capacity for 68,456 spectators.
Where can I see it on TV? In Spain you can follow it through Movistar LaLiga or from the Movistar plus App, in Argentina the match will be followed by ESPN Argentina or online from Star + and in Mexico by Blue To Go Video Everywhere. You can consult the rest of the countries here.
What was the last result between the two? The last game that both played was in the first round of La Liga with a result of 3-3.
LAST NEWS
ATHLETIC MADRID
The latest news that sounds in the mattress environment is Felipe’s terrible performance against Real Sociedad that may result in a renewal, yes, a renewal. Atlético would be very close to signing him until 2024. The other news that has all Atlético fans angry is the little credit Simeone has left, a large part of the fans think that Cholo’s cycle has already ended and that does not give him for more.
VALENCIA
All that sounds in the Ché environment are signings. A few days ago his coach, Bordalás, said at a press conference that he did not want to be asked about the transfer market. The reality is that Wass could go to Atlético de Madrid to replace Trippier and would be thinking of two reinforcements that could arrive in this same market, Oscar Mingueza from Barcelona and Yokuslu from Celta.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Lodi, Hermoso, Felipe, Vrsalijko; Herrera, Koke, DePaul, Lemar; Joao Felix, Carrasco.
Valencia: James; Toni Lato, Alderete, Mosquera, Diakhaby, Correia: Guillamón, Musah, Foulquier; Hard, Guedes.
