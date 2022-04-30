After a very weak first half for the Atlético de Madrid team, Simeone’s team seemed to improve at the start of the second 45 minutes. The problem for those from the capital is that this improvement was silenced by Athletic Bilbao putting the 2-0 on the scoreboard after a penalty from Héctor Herrera on Iker Muniain and converted by Iñaki Williams.
Two minutes later, one of the floodlights in the new San Mamés failed and stopped the match for a few minutes, leaving an almost metaphorical image of what the match was like for Atlético. With four games to go, Atlético de Madrid has made life difficult with this defeat, having Betis four points behind and with one game less threatening the last place in the standings that will give them a place in the Champions League next season.
This fourth position is in danger especially if we take into account the remaining calendar for the two teams. Atlético de Madrid have four games remaining, with matches against Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad still ahead. Betis has five slightly more affordable games left, with Barcelona and Real Madrid ahead but games against Granada and Getafe, which should not be excessively complicated.
