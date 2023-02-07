The worst season for Atlético de Madrid in years. It is a fact that to this day, with half a season to go, Simeone’s men do not aspire to win anything at all, the team made a fool of themselves in the Champions League, Madrid has given them a blow to get them out of the Copa del Rey and They are 18 points behind Barcelona in La Liga, so they have no chance of winning anything this season.
The only viable goal for the club today is to be able to sneak into the next Champions League through the position in La Liga. Actually, more than one is already thinking about the immediate future of the team, where it will be necessary to define the continuity and departure of ‘Cholo’ as well as the arrival of reinforcements that will change the face of the squad. One of the priorities is to strengthen the midfield, where in 90min we have informed you that one of the options on the table is Kanté and a player from the hated rival joins the list.
According to information from Sport, Atlético de Madrid is surprised by the resurrection of Dani Ceballos at Real Madrid and the colchoneros value contacting their environment to offer him a place in the club, as Barcelona has done weeks ago. It is known that the midfielder is happy within the ranks of the merengue box and prioritizes renewing, but at the moment he has no offer on the table, something that the mattress team can take advantage of.
