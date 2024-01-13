It is no secret to anyone that Barcelona wants to sign a means of support, the club could not retain Busquets for at least one more year and they were forced to close the purchase of Oriol Romeu, who, although it was a very low-priced signing, The reality is that his performance on the field has been fatal, the veteran has made serious mistakes that today have him on the bench, with few minutes and with real options to leave this summer market.
That being the case, different names of different sporting levels have been heard around Barcelona, from stars to secondary players, but today the issue of the spending limit does not allow the board to move on any of the wishes on the list, among They are one of the stars of Arne Slot's great Feyenoord, Matts Wieffer, for whom Atlético de Madrid has made a direct move.
At 24 years old, everything indicates that Wieffer will leave Feyenoord this winter or the following summer, the containment, in addition to having an important recovery nature, as he boasts an outstanding technique to always play with the ball at his foot and under control. That is why the mattress board has informed the people of the current Eredivisie champion of its desire to buy the Dutchman, being a viable signing, because unlike other names on the market, Matts' price is around 35- 30 million euros, a figure that makes it even more interesting.
