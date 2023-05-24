Atlético de Madrid is already in the final of the Copa de la Reina. The rojiblanco team, which finished fourth in the League, fulfilled its status as favorite and beat Alhama de Murcia (0-4) in the first game of the final four. With the inaccessible Barcelona out of the game due to their early elimination due to improper alignment, this Cup presented itself as the perfect opportunity for the rest of the clubs to win a title, something difficult in the midst of the Barca hegemony that has marked Spanish women’s football in the last years.

The semifinal started with the planned script. Atlético took possession of the ball; while Alhama launched quick counterattacks towards their forwards. The Murcian team, which has already made history by being the first club in the Region of Murcia to qualify for the final Four, He came to the clash in sheep’s clothing after losing the category in the League, where they had accumulated seven games without winning. Although their great performance in the KO tournament (eliminating Valencia and Levante) worried the rojiblancas, who did not relax at any time.

When the spectators at the Butarque stadium (Leganés) were still getting settled, Atlético threw a punch against the advanced pressure from Alhama. After five minutes, a left-footed shot from Sonia Majarín lodged in the squad of the Murcian goal, in a play where the mattress midfielder had too much time to think and execute.

The mobility of the athletic attackers upset Alhama, who, despite being well planted on the pitch, only created danger with long shots. On the verge of rest, Atlético gave another blow. A placed shot by Argentina’s Banini from the edge made it 0-2, which set the pass for Manolo Cano’s men on track.

Upon returning from the locker room, the clash opened up more and, when Alhama was better, Atlético’s third came. Eva Navarro, who had entered the break, took advantage of a mistake in Lena’s ball out to face the goal and beat Laura. The blow was definitive for the Murcians, who split and conceded the 0-4 in a counterattack that the Swedish Lundkvist finished off. Later, the Madrid team still had options to increase the score further, but they were unsuccessful in the last meters.

The rojiblancas (Cup champions in one edition, that of 2016) are already waiting for the winner of Athletic – Real Madrid in the final on Saturday, which will be played this Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. (Teleport).

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.