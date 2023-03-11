Atlético de Madrid travels to Girona to play matchday 25 of La Liga. Simeone’s men are practically out of any option to lift a title this year, with La Liga as the only competition in which they are still alive, but since the elimination of the Copa del Rey against Real Madrid more than a month ago they have not lost again . The colchoneros recover important players for this day, like Rodrigo de Paul, who after missing the game against Sevilla due to injury is available again. These are the casualties that Atlético has for Monday’s game:
reinildo
State: Not available
Injury: Cruciate ligament of the right knee
Return date: Out until the end of the season
The one who has been the best defender of Atlético de Madrid this season broke his cross in the league derby on February 25. It is one of the most sensitive casualties that the team has right now, but so far they have known how to recover very well.
Sergio Reguilon
State: Not available
Injury: right thigh
Return date: it is not known
The other left side of Atleti is not available for Cholo either. Reguilón has hardly played since his return to Madrid due to various injuries and leaves Simeone with the question of what to do with that band.
Ángel Correa will be the only one sanctioned for Monday’s game by Atlético de Madrid. The Argentine received a two-match ban after attacking Rudiger in the league derby and has already served one of them. Nahuel Molina requested the previous game but is now available again.
