In an epic style, Atlético de Madrid once again achieved a legendary victory. With one man less from the 25th minute after the expulsion of Pablo Barrios, the rojiblancos achieved an incredible victory (2-1) against Bayer Leverkusen who did not know how to take advantage of his superiority. The Germans took the lead on the stroke of half-time thanks to Piero Hincapié, but Julián Álvarez dressed as a hero when he returned from the locker room and then killed the game just shy of injury time and bring Simeone’s men closer to the round of 16 of the Champions League.

The dominance of Xabi Alonso’s men was evident from the first moments, with Atleti locked up and waiting for the counterattack. The connection between Grimaldo and Wirtz created the first chance of the match on a counterattack. The Spaniard found the German in space, but despite a spectacular technical detail from the number ’10’, Atleti disrupted the attack.

The first major scare came when Alejandro Grimaldo, up front, received a dangerous ball into space. The Spanish full-back found Tella in the heart of the area, who scored a goal disallowed due to offside. The relief would last little for the Spanish team, because in the 25th minute, Pablo Barrios saw the direct red card for a very harsh tackle about Mukiele that the VAR warned about.

With ten men on the pitch, Simeone’s men inexplicably improved their football, and Oblak played his umpteenth great game in the Champions League. Just after the expulsion, the goalkeeper rejected several dangerous shots, highlighting a cannon shot by Wirtz, to keep the mattress hope intact.

With decreasing effectiveness, Leverkusen continued looking for the goal, finally achieving it in the last moments of the first half. A lateral cross from Mukiele allowed Hincapié to put the Factory Team ahead, which went into the break ahead on the scoreboard.

Simeone’s intervention bore fruit. Locked in behind, and waiting for a counterattack, the colchoneros resisted the German attacks until, in the 52nd minute, Julián Álvarez dressed as a hero. In a red-and-white counterattack, the Spider forced an error from Tah, came under pressure to the rival area and beat Kovar with his left foot.





The local team grew several sizes, spurred by the tie and the possibility of completing a new comeback. When Hincapié was sent off for a harsh second yellow card.Simeone’s men smelled blood, and did not stop until they certified Leverkusen’s bleeding.

Falling, Ángel Correa unloaded towards Julián Álvarez, who masterfully headed towards the rival goal. La Araña demonstrated his enormous quality by dribbling past the rival goalkeeper to give Atlético de Madrid the victory in the 90th minute.

Thus, the red and white team climbs to provisional third position in the Champions League table, in a new display of passion, dedication and determination, which brings him several magnitudes closer to the desired and complicated round of 16.