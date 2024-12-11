Follow Atlético de Madrid – Slovan Bratislava live, with the result, the goals and the last hour of the Champions League match today, Wednesday, December 11

18:55 Minute 7. Atlético de Madrid 0-0 Slovan de Bratislava. Very calm match with the visiting team maintaining possession Atlético de Madrid is letting its rival have the ball. There is no rush on the part of either team.

18:54 Minute 7. Atlético de Madrid 0-0 Slovan de Bratislava. Barrios seems like another… This is how Marcos Llorente praised him before the meeting:

18:53 Minute 5. Atlético de Madrid 0-0 Slovan de Bratislava. Danger with Samuel Lino… Poor support from the red-and-white winger has caused concern on the bench. It seems that he has recovered with solvency.

18:52 Minute 4. Atlético de Madrid 0-0 Slovan de Bratislava. The game starts calmly… Atlético de Madrid has tried twice through Giuliano but ultimately came to nothing. He started playing Slovan from Bratislava…

18:49 THE PARTY BEGINS!!!

18:46 There is a last minute change at Slovan… Ihnatenko, who suffered discomfort in the warm-up, falls and Voet enters.

18:46 The Champions League anthem plays!! The protagonists greet each other on the usual handrail.

18:40 Marcos Llorente: “We have found the key to training, that we are all comfortable” «It is clear that 10 wins in a row is something difficult nowadays. The team is feeling very well and we are going to go out for that tenth victory. As for Pablo (Barrios), he gives us many things. That youth he has, that way he runs, the physical issue that is very important today gives us a lot, then I’m not going to come and say the quality. I hope it continues like this all season.”

18:27 Correa is also expected to continue shining… The Argentine striker has the same number of goals in the top European competition as he has in nine seasons.

18:27 Waiting for Sorloth… The Champions League is the pending issue for the Norwegian striker, who has not yet made his debut in the competition.

18:25 Simeone: “The Champions League is tough”

18:23 This is the eleven of the visiting team… The starters will be Takac, Ihnatenko, Kashia, Bajric, Blackman, Kucka, Savvidis, Medvedev, Barseghyan, Mak and Strelec.

18:21 First time that both teams measure each other… Slavon de Bratislava had never faced Atlético de Madrid before. Also, it is the first time that the colchonero team faces a Slovak team.

18:20 Atlético de Madrid is the best in recoveries… Cholo’s team has accumulated 250 in this Champions League. Next is Monaco with 246 and Benfica is in third place with 234.

18:17 The home team is already in the stadium!

18:16 We already have Atlético de Madrid’s elevens! Cholo Simeone practically copied the eleven he had against Sevilla on the last day of the League. The only difference is that he has changed Gallagher for Samuel Lino.