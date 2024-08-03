Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth is a new Atlético de Madrid player for the next four seasons, after the red-and-white club has agreed with Villarreal on the transfer of the player, as announced by the Madrid club on its website.

Sorloth, who until now played for Villarreal – where last season he managed to be the second top scorer in the league with 23 goals only behind Dovbyk, from Girona – passed the medical examination with the medical services of Atlético de Madrid and closed his signing with the Madrid team, according to EFE from sources close to the operation. After the agreement reached between both clubs on Friday and after several days of negotiations, the announcement of the player’s departure from Villarreal to the Madrid team was expected.

According to the same sources, the amounts discussed for the transfer have been 32 million euros fixed plus 10 in variables, as well as 20% for Villarreal in the event of a future sale in the next two years. In the chapter on variables, it is noteworthy that eight of those millions would be affordable variables for the Cerámica club, while the rest would be more difficult conditions to achieve.

After failing to close the signing of Artem Dovbyk, Atlético focused on the Nordic striker, although Villarreal, who brought in Sorloth a year ago for 8 million euros plus another two in variables paid to Leipzig after a season and a half on loan at Real Sociedad, has remained firm in demanding the player’s 38 million clause. Finally, the operation has been closed for that amount but under the agreed conditions of a fixed principal and another minor variable.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.