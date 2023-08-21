Samu Omorodion tries to hinder Mario Hermoso during the Atlético-Granada match played last Monday at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium. Juan Carlos Hidalgo (EFE)

Atlético de Madrid has paid Granada the six million euros of the termination clause of the Spanish-Nigerian striker Samu Omorodion (Melilla, 19 years old). The impact caused by the boy’s performance last Monday at the Metropolitan, in which he was debuting in the First Division, precipitated the operation between the rojiblanco club and one of his agents, the ex-central mattress player Juanma López. “There were English teams behind him, but they have a way of operating for this type of transfer that can take months. Atlético has done it in hours ”, say sources familiar with the negotiations.

On Friday, with the transfer about to take place, at Atlético they commented with admiration on how he made life impossible for Mario Hermoso, the header that forced a good intervention by Oblak and how he got ahead of Savic to score the equalizer. . “He has interesting things, he is seen with a very good projection,” Diego Pablo Simeone said this Saturday.

At 1.93 meters tall, the technical reports describe a powerful striker, who manages both legs, with a good footing and, despite his height, is well coordinated after working on this aspect in a high-performance center in Seville. The 19 goals that he scored last season were decisive for the subsidiary, Recreativo Granada, to rise to the First RFEF.

Already an under-19 international for Spain, Samu will leave on loan, but the intention is that next season he will be part of Atlético’s first team. Granada will not be the beneficiary of the transfer, as had been pointed out at the beginning. In the Nasrid club they are upset by the behavior of Atlético and the player. Even without a professional record, according to the footballer’s environment, the club was warned that at any time a team could pay his clause. The sports director of Granada, Nico Rodríguez, had been trying for some time by all means for the Nasrid leadership to make a contract for Samu in accordance with his progression and his promising future, but he did not achieve his goal.

The hiring establishes a line in Atlético’s transfer policy, which for a long time and until now applied more in South America and whose greatest exponent is the Uruguayan José María Giménez, signed with just 17 years of Danube.

