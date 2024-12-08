Data and statistics of the match corresponding to the 16th day of LaLiga EA Sports 24-25
Statistics of the match of the 16th round of LaLiga between Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla FC at the Metropolitano.
Statistics
45.9%ATM
54.1%CFS
1
Goals
2
2
Shots on goal
2
2
Shots outside
1
1
Shots on the stick
0
2
Assists
3
0
Goal assists
2
7
Fouls committed
1
1
Fouls received
7
0
yellow cards
0
0
red cards
0
220
Correct passes
278
43
failed passes
36
0
Offside
0
0
Stops
1
2
Corners
1
0
Penalties in favor
0
0
Penalties against
0
Report a bug
#Atlético #Madrid #Sevilla #statistics #match
Leave a Reply