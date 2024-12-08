Lukebakio fights for the ball with Gallagher

Data and statistics of the match corresponding to the 16th day of LaLiga EA Sports 24-25



Statistics of the match of the 16th round of LaLiga between Atlético de Madrid and Sevilla FC at the Metropolitano.

Statistics 45.9% ATM 54.1% CFS 1

Goals

2 2

Shots on goal

2 2

Shots outside

1 1

Shots on the stick

0 2

Assists

3 0

Goal assists

2 7

Fouls committed

1 1

Fouls received

7 0

yellow cards

0 0

red cards

0 220

Correct passes

278 43



failed passes



36

0

Offside

0 0

Stops

1 2

Corners

1 0

Penalties in favor

0 0

Penalties against

0