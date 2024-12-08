Having passed the second Cup tie after their victory against Cacereño (XX), the Atlético de Madrid returns to the League to host Sevilla in the match corresponding to matchday 16 of the national championship. An appointment that Diego Pablo Simeone’s team faces after adding a full amount of points in their last four games in this competition.

The defeat against Betis marked a before and after for Atlético in the League, where the rojiblancos only know victory after that setback at the Benito Villamarín. Las Palmas (2-0), Mallorca (0-1), Alavés (2-1) and Valladolid (0-5) have successively bent the knee against the colchoneros, who this Sunday want to extend the streak against García Pimienta’s Sevilla . A rival in which he now plays Saul Niguezwho tonight reunites with those who were his teammates last season.

The Colchonero team looks at the match against Sevilla with one eye on the European event next Wednesday against Slovan Bratislava, so Simeone could introduce some rotation in his starting eleven against the Andalusians.

After a hesitant start to the League, Sevilla seems to have righted its course in the League and the team as a whole Garcia Pimienta It arrives with the intention of ringing the bell to get closer to the European positions.









Atlético de Madrid – Seville schedule

The attractiveness Atlético de Madrid – Sevillea match that will be played this Sunday at the Metropolitan stadium and corresponding to matchday 16 of the League, is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. An event in which a great entrance is expected in the stands of the Colchonero fiefdom despite the December long weekend.

Where to watch Atlético-Sevilla on television and online

The clash between Atlético de Madrid – Alavés can be seen live on television through the Movistar LaLiga channel broadcast. Fans will also be able to follow the match on the first day of the League minute by minute through the website. ABC.eswhere readers will be able to find the best chronicle at the end of the meeting.