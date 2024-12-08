25′

Dodi Lukébakio (Sevilla) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

25′

Foul by Javi Galán (Atlético de Madrid).

20′

Dodi Lukébakio (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

20′

Foul by Julián Alvarez (Atlético de Madrid).

18′

Loïc Badé (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

18′

Foul by Julián Alvarez (Atlético de Madrid).

18′

Djibril Sow (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box was high and wide to the right. Assisted by Peque Fernández.

12′

Gooooool! Atlético de Madrid 1, Sevilla 1. Dodi Lukébakio (Sevilla) right footed shot from the left side of the box following a corner.

12′

Corner, Seville. Corner committed by José María Giménez.

10′

Gooooool! Atlético de Madrid 1, Sevilla 0. Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box.

9′

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Álvaro Fernández.

9′

Stopped shot near the left corner. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assistance from Marcos Llorente.

8′

Juanlu Sánchez (Sevilla) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

8′

Foul by Pablo Barrios (Atlético de Madrid).

6′

Djibril Sow (Sevilla) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

6′

Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid).

6′

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Julián Alvarez.

5′

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Loïc Badé.

3′

Missing Isaac Romero (Sevilla).

3′

Giuliano Simeone (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

1′

Foul by Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid).

1′

Djibril Sow (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.

First part begins.

Confirmed lineups for both teams, which take the field to start warm-up exercises