To the Sevilla FC This 16th matchday of LaLiga has a great duel in store for him. And the people from Nervion visit this Sunday to Atlético de Madrida rival that has only lost once this season in the domestic championship. This clash between colchoneros and sevillistas will take place at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, from 9:00 p.m..

The people of Seville link two consecutive days without being defeatedafter beating Rayo 1-0 and drawing 1-1 against Osasuna. For its part, Atlético has added four consecutive victories in recent days (2-0 against Las Palmas, 0-1 in Mallorca, 2-1 against Alavés and 0-5 in Valladolid).

With losses to break the statistics

Far from having new troops to visit Atlético, García Pimienta adds up to four casualties; the last one, that of Pedrosa, who joins the injured Ejuke, Nianzou and Sambi Lokonga. On the other hand, despite the fact that only three days ago Sevilla faced Olot in the Copa del Rey (1-3), the Catalan coach stated that the players called up are at full strength to face this new league clash.

In this way, Sevilla will visit a rival whom He has only won 16 times at home (56 matches at Atlético’s field ended in a local victory, while 23 ended in a draw). The people of Seville visited the Metropolitano on two occasions and, In both, the result was 1-0 for the locals, both in the fourth matchday of LaLiga and in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.