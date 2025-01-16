He Atlético de Madrid This Tuesday, they sealed their place in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey with a very solid victory—the fifteenth in a row—in Elche. Sorloth got the qualification back on track with a quick double in the first half, a victory sealed in the second act with goals from Riquelme and Julián Álvarez.

The colchoneros, who did not have very peaceful duels against Cacereño and Marbella, came chastened against an Elche that destroyed UD Las Palmas in the previous round. Thus, Sorloth, at eight minutes, controlled a ball thrown by Llorente at the penalty spot and He smashed it into the back of the net to open the scoring.

The goal served the visitors to appease Elche’s initial bravery and inaugurate a siege in which Correa He had two opportunities to double the lead.

The Argentine could not take advantage of them, but the goal would not take long to arrive again signed by Sorloth. He scored from eleven meters, with a powerful and focused shot, after Bambo’s foul on Lino in the area.

The LaLiga leader showed a lot of confidence in his football, but Cholo didn’t want his people to fall asleep on his laurels and insisted on searching for a third party that Riquelme was able to confirm. San Román took it, who held the score until half-time.

It seemed difficult for Elche to be able to turn the result around in just 45 minutes, especially after the quick expulsion of Nico after the restart after a kick from behind to Riquelme byr the one who saw the second yellow.

Of course, it would not be because of the attitude of the locals focused on attack despite the inferiority against an Atlético very comfortable in defense and with the ball.

In that absolute control, Atlético de Madrid would soon find an opportunity to increase the result. The first was Riquelme, after the first half shot cleared by the rival goalkeeper, who would place a now unstoppable howitzer for San Román from outside the area.





Then the final goal would come, that of Julián Álvarez, placed in the perfect place to finish off a rebound after Rodrigo De Paul’s center that Witsel did not reach. Atlético, with a lot of solvency and no problems, is already in the quarterfinals, where they will face the rival that Monday’s draw holds.