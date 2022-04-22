Atletico Madrid

The tandem between Ricardo Ortega and Fernando Torres will be able to count, in principle, on the hard core of its Juvenile A except with Curras, which loses the match due to suspension. Among them Javier Serranostarter in the last league match of the first team against Granada.

Atlético de Madrid recovered to a hesitant start in the group stage with three wins and a draw. In sixteenths left by the way in the penalty shootout al Hajduk Split. In eighths beat in the derby real Madrid and, in the quarterfinals, he was able to win the Signal Iduna Park against Borussia Dortmund.

Ace to follow: Pablo Barrios. The Spanish international winger was the main architect of the Assault on Valdebebas in the round of 16 with a doublet.