The UEFA Champions League must continue no matter who is left behind and it is what adds the spice to the competition itself. Last day was the last for some teams that we would have rarely thought would not continue.
These are not good days for Diego Simeone with Atlético de Madrid because the plans established for the season are apparently taking the worst of paths and are beginning to collapse and clearly, there is no worse sign for a big club than to fall from the worst way in a major competition. This is the case of ‘El Cholo’ Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid.
Atlético de Madrid failed to advance from the first phase of the Champions League, thus being eliminated from the competition but not only that, but also being left without any participation in Europe. No Europa League. It happened before, in 2006, where he was left without any participation in the intercontinental trophies. Losing will surely bring direct consequences to the team’s coaching staff, but for now, the amount of money that the red and white team will stop receiving due to the elimination is clear.
The economic hole that is goodbye to the Champions amounts to just over 43 million that could have been reduced by about 14 if they had participated and won the Europa League.
