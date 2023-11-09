Atlético de Madrid announced this Thursday afternoon the renewal of Diego Pablo Simeone until 2027. The Argentine coach, whose contract ended in June 2024, will be able to remain in office for 15 years if both parties comply with the signed agreement. Only Miguel Muñoz, 16 seasons at Real Madrid, has enjoyed so much continuity on the bench of a Spanish club. Simeone signed his first contract with the red and white entity in December 2012 and has managed to end the instability of a club that devoured coaches season after season. His eight titles (two Leagues, two European Leagues, one Copa del Rey, two European Super Cups and one Spanish Super Cup), in addition to two Champions League finals, have made him the coach who has directed the most glorious stage of the history of the club.

Simeone’s new contract, according to sources familiar with the negotiations, will be reduced from 16.5 million euros net, to around 12. Of the seven renewals that the coach has signed, this has been the first downward, conditioned by the club’s financial difficulties and the irregular last season. Renewals with salary reduction, but compensated in more years of contract, have also been signed by Morata and Giménez. The next will be captain Koke, who also ends his contract next June.

The intention of the Atlético leadership and Simeone to continue together, as this newspaper reported in June, took shape in a meeting held at the end of May, once the coach managed to get the team to recover from its first bad part of the season. previous season, in which Atlético was last in the group stage of the Champions League and fell out of the fight for the League title. The reaction after the World Cup in Qatar convinced Miguel Ángel Gil Marín that he should extend Simeone’s stay at Atlético. In the month of December, the club’s largest shareholder was not so clear. The team’s poor performance and the feeling that the era of the most successful coach in the club’s history could have come to an end ran through the corridors of the Metropolitan offices. “Clear game at the end of the cycle,” a club employee even declared after a pyrrhic victory against Girona in the month of October.

Simeone was no stranger to the unusual internal questioning that he was subjected to almost from the beginning of the season after the first defeat at home against Villarreal (0-2) on the second day of the League. The club said that he had liked Emery’s approach and this reached Cholo’s ears, who took it like another Chinese girl thrown at him from the offices. The confrontations had already been several during the preseason motivated by the 30 minutes that only Griezmann could play to try to lower the price of his buyback from Barcelona, ​​the management of João Félix or who claimed the interest in hiring Cristiano Ronaldo that stirred so much. to the fans. In the background, a more widespread discontent than ever among the fans regarding the game and the results also emerged.

In the midst of that crisis and with civil war installed in the stands, Simeone adopted an unusual story in his previous twelve years. He expressed his intention to continue in many press conferences. In times of success, he never made his intention to continue so clear. Simeone arrived at the Qatar World Cup break aware that his continuity depended on getting the team into the Champions League. Gil Marín slipped that he wanted to check how Cholo handled himself in such a delicate situation and if he would be able to revive a team that the entity itself described as “dead.”

Simeone took back the reins of the team after the World Cup with an air of renewal in his script. He claimed to have absorbed concepts from the World Cup matches that he followed live and on television that would be good for the team’s game. The recovery and achievement of the objective of qualifying for the Champions League meant that Gil Marín did not have to make the decision that he never wanted. Comments that the team had been resurrected spread throughout the club and the largest shareholder once again embraced the discourse that Simeone means stability. It would not have been easy for the red-and-white boss to fire Simeone. It would have been unfair not to let him finish his contract for the first time in 12 years in which he had not met the objective of finishing in the top four of the League. The decision would not have been easy before the social mass either.

Once harmony is restored, Gil Marín, who plans to sell his part of the club upon completion of the sports and leisure complex that will surround the Metropolitano, will be able to leave without the burden of having to find and live with another coach other than Simeone.

