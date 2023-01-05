The future of Joao Felix remains up in the air, it is a fact that the footballer wants to leave Atlético de Madrid, however, in this winter market there will not be a single club in a position to pay 100 million euros for his total transfer, Therefore, both the player, as well as his agent, the Portuguese Jorge Mendes, as well as the management of the team from the capital of Spain, fully understand that the only way out for the former Benfica is through a 6-month loan.
Everyone involved agrees with this transfer model, however, it is Atlético de Madrid who sets the rules of the game for suitors, mainly from Joao’s Premier League. The team that wishes to sign the Lusitanian must pay the rest of his salary for the season in full and must also compensate the Spanish club with a figure of around 20 million euros for the transfer.
The first club that has presented a formal offer for Joao has been Manchester United, in the most recent hours, the English team requested the loan of the youth and offered 5 million euros for the loan. The offer was rejected by the Spanish team, since the number of the Red Devils is still far from what they demand for their star. It is expected that the Ten Hag team can present one more offer in the following days, but with no intention of reaching 20 million.
