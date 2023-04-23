Joao Felix’s future is in the limbo of uncertainty. The player on his 6-month loan at Chelsea has spent the night. The reality is that he has not contributed anything in favor of a team that has been in absolute crisis for a season. Those from London are not going to negotiate the signing of the Portuguese because he did not end up convincing and at the moment it is not clear where he will continue his career. It only remains clear that Simeone does not want him back in his ranks with Atlético de Madrid.
Joao has good suitors in the market, but no one will be in a position to pay the price of 100 million euros that those from the capital of Spain want for their player. Reason for which, the mattress box will have to negotiate the sale of the player downward with the different clubs that want his signature. With the exception of one institution, Barcelona does not even consider touching the name of Joao with Laporta and his entourage.
According to information from Sport, Gil Marín, the boss of Atlético de Madrid will respect the decision of ‘Cholo’ with Joao and will seek his sale. However, the only club they are not willing to sell to is Barcelona, as they do not want the Catalans to find the formula to release the best of Felix and then become a major internal rival. The rojiblancos prefer to keep the Portuguese even though he doesn’t play rather than close the sale with Laporta.
