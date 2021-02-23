Atlético de Madrid, led by Argentine Diego Simeone, faces Chelsea at 17 in the first leg of the knockout stages of the Champions League, which will have Bucharest as an unprecedented setting due to the fact that the Spanish government does not allow entry flights from the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The match will be played at the National Arena stadium in the Romanian capital, the city in which the Argentine coach won his first title with Atlético, the Europa League in 2012, and will be televised on ESPN.

The Cholo team, leaders of La Liga, has just lost 2-0 to Levante and with a series of concerns in their defensive line: they have received 10 goals in the last seven games. Furthermore, Atlético won only one of their last five games and no longer has such a comfortable lead in the Spanish championship.

On the other hand, Chelsea comes to the duel at an ideal moment, after firing Frank Lampard last month. Since Thomas Tuchel’s arrival as coach, the London club has remained undefeated after five wins and two draws.

These are the formations for this afternoon.

Atlético de Madrid: Juan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Stefan Savic, Felipe Monteiro and Mario Hermoso; Ángel Correa, Koke Resurrección, Saúl Ñíguez and Thomas Lemar; Joao Félix and Luis Suárez.

Chelsea: Mendy; Hudson Odoi and Marcos Alonso; César Azpilicueta, Christensen and Rudiger; Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho; Mount and Werner; and Olivier Giroud,