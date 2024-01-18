Real Madrid stalks the rival goal. First Jude Bellingham hit the crossbar and then Jan Oblak prevented his goal from falling with a great save. Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid meet again, after having faced each other a little over a week ago in the Super Cup. On that occasion, the whites beat some colchoneros who now arrive at the Metropolitano event in search of revenge. To achieve this, the rojiblancos will have to improve defensively, an issue that has been one of the pending issues for Simeone's team, despite their high offensive productivity. On the other hand, Madrid is experiencing a sweet moment of the season, after having been proclaimed champion of the Super Cup. Furthermore, all the Merengues players, regular starters and substitutes, seem to be in good shape, despite the fact that not all of them enjoy so many minutes; great news for Carlo Ancelotti.
Oblak, Giménez, Mario Hermoso, Witsel, Saúl, De Paul, Marcos Llorente, Samuel Lino, Koke, Griezmann and Morata
Andriy Lunin, Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Modric, Camavinga, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo
Goals
Referee Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez
Madrid's counterattack is impressive
How well Madrid counterattacks, supported by the speed of its players, especially Vinicius. It is a luxury to have such quality players.
Stunning Oblak
Impressive double intervention by goalkeeper Oblak before a first shot from Rodrygo and another from Vinicius. Madrid has the best chances in the debi, although he has left Atético alive.
Atlético lacks speed
Atlético has a problem. He lacks the speed to overcome a Madrid that can hunt him down on the counterattack. Madrid does not suffer against Atlético's pace, which is too slow and imprecise.
Bellingham's big play
Bellingham's play and shot hits the crossbar
The quality and danger that Bellingham has within the area is striking. There was a great play that ended in a shot hitting the crossbar. On the rebound, Vinicius finished high. Great opportunity for Madrid, the first of the clash.
Starts the match. Atlético, 0-Madrid, 0
Great match in the round of 16 of the Cup. Modric and Camavinga in Madrid, a high-level match in the Metropolitano.
Tribute to Griezmann
174 goals well deserve Atlético's tribute to Griezmann, who surpassed Luis Aragonés as Atlético's all-time top scorer. Minute of silence also in tribute to Jorge Griffa.
Great atmosphere in the Metropolitan
Madrid arrives in great shape for this Cup derby. The atmosphere is spectacular in the Metropolitano. Atlético wants revenge after what happened in the Super Cup, where Madrid won after a very close match.
Real Madrid Lineup
Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Modric; Bellingham; Vinicius and Rodrygo.
Atlético de Madrid Lineup
Oblak; Llorente, Giménez, Witsel, Hermoso, Lino; De Paul, Koke, Saúl; Griezmann and Morata.
Welcome to the derby live
Everyone, welcome to the live stream of the Madrid derby. Atleti and Madrid meet again, now in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.
