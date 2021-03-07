We are going with the great game of the day, the Madrid derby, where a good part of the league is at stake.

Recent clashes

Atlético de Madrid have not won any of the last nine LaLiga games against Real Madrid, five of them drawn. And be careful, this is the worst streak in this competition for Simeone as coach of the rojiblancos.

Not only do you have to take into account the above, in addition, Atlético have not scored in the last three games against the whites. The last to score was Griezmann in 2019. If he chained four games without scoring, he would add the worst streak of an unmarked team in the history of these derbies.

To the above we add that Real Madrid have not lost any of their three LaLiga games at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. The only team that, having played in this new stadium, remains undefeated.

Atlético de Madrid’s recent streak

If we focus on recent precedents, in all competitions, Atlético does not live one of its best careers: it has lost the last two home games, against Levante (Wanda Metropolitano) and against Chelsea (at the National Arena) . Do you know that if he loses, it would be the first time with Simeone the team has had three defeats in a row at home?

Recent streak of Real Madrid

Also whites can even a streak, in this case positive. If they win, he can match his best consecutive road win record from Zidane’s second leg.

Goal difference

You already know that the goal difference It is extracted by subtracting the goals scored by a team from those it has received. It is a very generic data to understand, on a large scale, how the teams act in terms of the goal.

Taking this into account, Atlético de Madrid’s Goal Difference is 31, since they have scored 47 and received only 16.

That of Real Madrid is 23, since it has scored 42 and the 19 received are subtracted.

Due to these high figures, I believe that both teams will score[[1.88]and that both will do it in the second part[[3.8]

The goal

Atlético is the LaLiga team with higher percentage of success to goal and after Barcelona the highest scoring team.

Both teams, after Barcelona, ​​are the two LaLiga teams that shoot the most on goal, with which I hope it will be a goal game. Although we have to bear in mind that they are two of the teams with the fewest losses and with the most clean sheets.

Fact for history

If Atlético wins, Diego Pablo Simeone can become the athletic coach with the most wins in all competitions. He has already equaled Luis Aragonés, both with 308 victories.

Goal minutes

Atlético de Madrid scores 65% of their goals in the second half. And as we always highlight, he receives a high percentage of goals in the last 15 minutes, nothing more and nothing less than 31% of the goals. More than a third in just the last 15 minutes.

For its part, Real Madrid shows a clearer balance between the two halves.

That Real Madrid scores in the second half[[1.9]

That Atlético scores in the second half[[1.85]

Own names

It is impossible not to mention Luis Suarez in proper names. He has scored nine goals in 12 games against Real Madrid in LaLiga. More than any other player since he entered the competition in 2014. If Luis Suárez scores[[2.5]

Jan Oblak He is the goalkeeper with the highest percentage of saves in the competition. This can compromise the number of goals Real Madrid scores.

For Real Madrid I would highlight Benzema, third player in LaLiga if we add his goals and his assists.

And as a whole, for Atlético, I would highlight the trident Suárez, João Felix and Llorente who are part of the best rankings with their goals, their assists and their chances generated. If João Felix scores[[3.3]

