The World Cup is serving as a showcase for many players, and also for them to come out revalued. One of those who is standing out is Joao Félix, and this has served for Atlético de Madrid to put him up for sale, after his time with the rojiblanco team has been full of ups and downs and he has never managed to perform as expected .
The quality of the Portuguese is beyond any doubt, but he has not managed to adapt to Cholo’s system, and taking into account the need for the young Portuguese footballer to play, the best thing for all parties is for him to leave. Until now, Atlético de Madrid had not transferred him due to the fact that the attacker’s value had dropped a lot and the investment that the rojiblancos had made of 120 million euros, but now they would have seen the opportunity to value him at 100 million, which would It would make it possible to recover a large part of what was spent.
Joao Félix would not lack suitors, but what is clear is that the player would leave Spain. There are two teams that have taken a first step to bring positions closer in the negotiations with Mendes and Atlético de Madrid. On the one hand, Juventus, who after the departure of Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo, have been left without a flagship player.
On the other hand, Manchester City would be very interested in the services of the Portuguese since they see him as a natural heir to Bernardo Silva, who has not renewed and could leave next season. Both teams would have the economic capacity to pay for the transfer of Joao Félix, now it remains to be seen if this will take place in the winter market or in the summer.
