Atletico de Madrid has a high number of players called up for Euro 2024 but only some have managed to be in the next round of 16. National teams such as Spain, France and Portugal are some of the favorites to become champions and they have several Atlético de Madrid players in their ranks. Let’s see who has managed to advance to the next round.
The Belgian team has two players from Atlético de Madrid. These two players are Axel Witsel and Veermeren, although both players have played a total of 0 minutes in the group stage. In any case, the Belgian team is in the round of 16 with these two players on the squad.
The Slovenia team has managed to qualify for the round of 16 with Jan Oblak as captain of this national team. Now, they will have to face Portugal in the round of 16.
Romania is being one of the revelations in this Euro Cup, finishing first in Group E. In this squad there is a player who is part of Atlético de Madrid, although he does not have minutes with the colchoneros or with his national team, since the starter in the Romanian goal is being Nita.
The French team in this Euro Cup has mattress participation but unexpectedly it is not giving the expected performance, in the three group matches, Antoine Griezmann has not managed to score. Even so, France is in the Round of 16 and so is Griezmann.
Spain is the sensation of the Euro Cup and in its squad is the offensive reference such as Álvaro Morata. The group stage has been very good for this team that was not considered a favorite and little by little, beating both Italy and Croatia, it has made a place for itself in the echelon of those who choose to lift the trophy.
Last year on loan to FC Barcelona and now he has returned to Atlético de Madrid. Joao Félix is in the round of 16 of the Euro Cup with the Portugal team, where he will face Jan Oblak’s Slovenia
