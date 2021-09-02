Atlético de Madrid has taken a tremendous leap in quality in recent years. In fact, last season they won LaLiga and this year they start as a favorite to lift the title. The good level of the rojiblanco team has attracted the attention of the coaches and 12 mattress players have been called up with their international teams.
These are the players who have come to the call of their selection:
Luis Enrique has called again Marcos Llorente and Koke, as in the European Championship, for the matches that Spain will play against Sweden, Georgia and Kosovo. Leadership is at stake.
Argentina has called up Rodrigo de Paul and Ángel Correa for the South American qualifiers. Rodrigo de Paul is one of the great signings of the summer and Correa is the fittest footballer at Atlético de Madrid.
Atlético de Madrid has added an international in the last gasp of the market. Griezmann was already focused on France when he found out that he would definitely return to the club. He celebrated with Lemar, who is his teammate again.
José María Giménez has come to the call of the Uruguayan team. The central will play against Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador.
Carrasco has come with Belgium to play three games. The match against the Czech Republic will be key for the future of the team coached by Roberto Martínez. If they win, they will have a pass to the World Cup guaranteed.
Matheus Cunha was the hero of Brazil in the Olympic final. Now he is called up with the senior team and will face his teammates Rodrigo de Paul and Correa in the duel against Argentina.
Much has been speculated about the possible departure of Kieran Trippier, but finally the full-back will continue at Atlético de Madrid. The footballer has come to the call of England.
Jan Oblak suffers from the evil of not choosing where to be born. He is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but his team is not top-notch. It is very difficult to qualify for the World Cup.
Stefan Savic is the leader of Montenegro. Your selection is very close to making history. They are third, tied seven points with the Netherlands and just one point behind Turkey, the group leader.
