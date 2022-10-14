Spain.- The women’s soccer It continues to generate divided opinions around the world and there are still people who cannot accept that sport has become so globalized that everyone can participate without any problem. And this Thursday a professional player had to deal with that rejection which left her with an awkward moment. The affected was the Spanish Virginia Torrecilla player of the Atletico Madrid who received an inappropriate comment on a taxi ride.

The soccer player made known through social networks the uncomfortable moment she experienced while traveling in a taxi and that is that she never imagined that something so direct would be said to her face. Torrecilla said that in the first instance the taxi driver politely took a talk from him so he did not make a stranger to her until he asked her what she was doing, where was it that the man launched his answer that impacted the player.

“I just got into a taxi, and the man politely speaks to me and we have a conversation, in which he asks me what I do for a living and I tell him that I am a footballer and I

loose… ‘I think that women should not play football“, is read at the beginning of the soccer player’s story. This first part caused madness among her fans who defended her and gave her words of encouragement as well as awakened people who also think like the taxi driver.

He went on to tell the story explaining what he had been told by the man who tried to patch things up by assuring him that there are many more sports in the world for

that they practice but that in soccer they do not have a place. “The conversation has continued to laugh and ask him why he thought so. Total, the usual, that there are more sports for girls, the criteria given by people who have no pu … idea,” she added.

With this Virginia Torrecilla made it clear that there are still people who demerit them in their profession and that it can be anyone. Her fans have supported her at all times and gave her words of encouragement so that she would not fall for provocations like the ones that other users launch to complicate her life.

Curiously, the case of Virginia Torrecilla is one of the most inspiring in soccer today in the world as in Spain, since the player had to retire from soccer a few years ago due to a health problem and although all the forecasts were against her, she He recovered and was able to beat cancer so that a few seasons ago he could return to the field with Atlético de Madrid.